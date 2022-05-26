Blue Robotics Debuts T500 Thruster

Blue Robotics announced its newest product, the T500 Thruster. The T500 Thruster is an underwater thruster that produces 16 kgf (35.5 lb) of thrust and can be used on remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), unmanned surface vessels (USV), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), and human-carrying vehicles like kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

The T500 Thruster follows in the wake of the company’s T200 Thruster, which was originally announced in a 2014 Kickstarter campaign and has since become one of the most popular underwater thrusters in the world. The T200 Thruster is used in a wide range of applications ranging from ROVs for aquaculture inspection to university research projects to fishing kayak propulsion. The new T500 Thruster uses the same patented flooded brushless motor design that enables the T200 with newly added performance improvements and ruggedness.

Blue Robotics is initially offering the T500 Thruster through limited pre-orders with shipments expected to start in July 2022 at a price of $690 each.







