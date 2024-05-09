 
New Wave Media

May 9, 2024

Rosetti Marino Hooks $9.6M INEOS Deal for North Sea Gas Platform

The South Arne area (Credit: INEOS E&P)

Italian contractor Rosetti Marino has secured a contract with INEOS E&P for front end engineering design (FEED) for an offshore high pressure, high temperature (HP/HT) gas production platform offshore Denmark.

The contract, worth approximately $9.6 million (€9 million), is for the Hejre to south Arne development project in the North Sea.

The work encompasses all engineering activities related to the Hejre topsides and South Arne topsides tie-in modifications required.

Hejre is a HP/HT reservoir located in license block 05/98 in the Danish sector of the North Sea, around 300 km west-northwest of Esbjerg and 5 km south of the border between the Norwegian and Danish sectors.

The FEED work performed will be the basis going into the project execute phase where the successful tenderer under a new and separate contract shall continue into an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, hook-up, commissioning contract (EPCIC), deliver the topside to INEOS E&P as well as perform offshore activities required for Hejre installation and South Arne Host for Hejre field start-up.

Rosetti Marino noted that the two successful tenderers have been awarded identical FEED scopes and the work shall be performed in a DUAL FEED approach over a period of approximately 10 months.

In the last part of the FEED period a tender will be issued to the two FEED contractors for the EPCIC contract. The tenderer with the most commercially and technically attractive solution will be awarded the EPCIC contract.

“We are thrilled to be selected as one of the finalists for the INEOS Hejre project FEED competition. This opportunity represents a significant milestone for our company and we are eager to collaborate with INEOS to deliver a solution that exceeds expectations and contributes to the success of this landmark project,” said Oscar Guerra, CEO of the Ravenna-based company Rosetti Marino.

Activities are due to start immediately and are expected to be completed by the beginning of 2025.

Earlier in May, engineering and energy consultancy Apollo secured the project management consultancy (PMC) contract for the Hejre project.

