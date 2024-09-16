Monday, September 16, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 16, 2024

Rovco and Vaarst Unite Under New Brand Beam

© I am from Mykolayiv / Adobe Stock

© I am from Mykolayiv / Adobe Stock

High-technology offshore wind companies Rovco and Vaarst have entered into merger, creating a new brand Beam to boost their offshore wind services.

In uniting their capabilities across research, development, and deployment, Beam will provide innovative automation technologies to service offshore wind, and deliver efficiencies and reduced costs for survey and subsea work across all lifecycle stages.

Under the unified Beam brand, Rovco and Vaarst will continue in their shared mission develop and deploying AI and autonomy enabled services in the offshore wind sector.

Rovco was founded by Brian Allen in 2016, with technology spin-off Vaarst later launched by Allen in 2021.

The decision to unite the companies under one name follows several years of rapid growth and will support future technological ambitions.

Allen will continue in the CEO role at Beam, with the merger of the two companies creating a combined workforce of over 200 employees.

“Piecemeal policymaking, supply chain issues and the rising workforce shortage have created hurdles in the green energy transition and fueled a continued reliance on oil and gas. It’s never been more important to find ways to cut costs and project timelines.

“This merger under a united brand makes Beam the only company in the world with a unique combination of subsea AI, computer vision, sonar and autonomous advanced robotics. Our mission is to deliver real world impact in the offshore wind industry by making it cost competitive with oil and gas, which is a pivotal step in ending the world’s dependence on fossil fuels,” said Brian Allen, CEO of Beam.

Beam is set for further expansion in the coming year, hiring over 150 new employees across the UK in a variety of high-technology roles at its Bristol, Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices.

Global growth will also see Beam recruit an additional 50 positions in other global markets, including 25 in the United States and 10 in Asia.

Related News

(Credit: C-Power)

SLB OneSubsea Eyes C-Power’s Wave Energy Tech for Powering Subsea Assets

SLB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) through its OneSubsea joint venture with C-Power aimed at exploring the…

(Credit: Motive Offshore)

Motive Offshore Picks Up Acteon's Aquatic

Motive Offshore Group, a rental, inspection and engineering equipment provider for the energy sector, has acquired Aquatic…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea7 Reveals it is Supporting Shell's Vito Waterflood Project

Subsea7 in August announced it was awarded a "sizable" contract, worth between $50 million and $150 million, to perform engineering…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Starts 2D Seismic Survey Offshore Sumatra

Norwegian seismic company TGS has started the acquisition of a 2D seismic survey in the Sumatra basin, Indonesia.The survey…

(Credit: Ocean Infinity)

DNV Clears Ocean Infinity’s Remotely Supported Vessel Operations

Ocean Infinity has received a Statement of Compliance (SOC) from DNV for its remotely supported vessel operations, marking…

(Credit: SubCtech)

SubCtech, Mocean Energy Team Up for Zero-Carbon Solution for Subsea Applications

Mocean Energy and SubCtech have joined forces to explore how wave and solar generation can be coupled with batteries to deliver…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Far Rockaway Community ‘RISES’ to Occasion
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news