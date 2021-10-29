Saturday, October 30, 2021
 
ROVOP Logs $34.4M in Contract Wins

ROVOP, an independent ROV specialist, is on a strong growth trajectory after securing contracts valued at nearly $35m in the last six months.

Based in Aberdeen and celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, ROVOP reports that it has won a diverse spread of work across offshore energy sectors in Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

The new contracts involve dive support, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), decommissioning, cable lay and construction surveys for new clients, Prysmian Group and Mermaid Subsea Services Thailand, among others.

ROVOP has also renewed existing contracts in the offshore wind sector after investing in its fleet with the addition of two Schilling HD work-class ROVs. Both of which will be deployed on a Scottish wind farm for EDT Offshore.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges of the last 18 months, ROVOP has performed exceptionally well," said Neil Potter, CEO, ROVOP.  “Having started out 10 years ago focussing on the offshore wind sector and then diversifying into oil and gas, it is fitting that, as we celebrate this milestone of a decade in business, we are reporting major new contracts in renewables. We now have a healthy spread of contracts in offshore energy sectors and geographic locations around the world performing seabed surveys, UXO identification, boulder clearance, construction and cable installation support and IRM.

ROVOP employs 200 people offshore and onshore from bases in Aberdeen and Houston, and additional offices in Dubai, the Netherlands and Singapore.

