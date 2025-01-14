Wednesday, January 15, 2025
 
New Wave Media

January 14, 2025

Royal Canadian Navy Vessel to Visit Antarctica

Source: Government of Canada

Source: Government of Canada

On January 10, the Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Margaret Brooke departed Halifax, Canada, on an historic mission - the first circumnavigation of South America and first visit to Antarctica by a Royal Canadian Navy vessel.

As part of Operation PROJECTION – South America, the Harry DeWolf-class Arctic Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) will visit ports across South America to strengthen international relationships in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada.  

While in Antarctica, the ship will support Canadian scientific research, hosting a team of government scientists on board.

The Navy says the mission highlights the unique capabilities of the Harry DeWolf-class, showcasing the vessel’s proven Arctic operational expertise in the Antarctic maritime environment.

In October 2024, the Margaret Brooke returned to Halifax after an eight-week journey covering 7,650 kilometers as part of Operation NANOOK. This operation, a key Canadian Armed Forces mission in the North, involved joint exercises with Arctic nations and allies. During the deployment, the ship’s crew contributed to Canadian Hydrographic Research by conducting Tide Surveys in the Arctic. While visiting Hopedale in Nunatsiavut, the ancestral land of the Labrador Inuit, crew members participated in events for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.  

Related News

Source: SeaTrac

USV Hypoxia Mapping Capabilities Verified by Manned Vehicle

SeaTrac has used its SP-48 uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) to map potential hypoxic zones in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as part…

The ProZero 8m Naval Intelligence USV by Tuco Marine. Image courtesy Tuco Marine

New Autonomous Subsea Survey System

A new partnership between EIVA and Tuco Marine is geared to provide integrated autonomous systems for inspecting subsea assets…

© Turgay Koca/Wirestock / Adobe Stock

Bacteria Fuel Cell Could Power Ocean Sensors

The University of Maryland is leading a project aiming to developing a fuel cell that uses energy derived from marine bacteria…

© fotokate / Adobe Stock

Estonia Launches Navy to Protect Baltic Sea Power Link After Baltic Sea Outages

Estonia's armed forces have launched a naval operation to protect the Estlink 1 undersea power cable in the Baltic Sea in response to the damage this

Source: Friends of Nella Dan

For Those with Saltwater in Their Veins

The Scythian philosopher Anacharsis (6th century B.C.) said: “There are three sorts of people: those who are alive, those…

Image courtesy Teledyne RD Instruments

Teledyne ADCP Selected for 63-ft. Hybrid Ocean Monitoring Vessel

Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler (ADCP) from Teledyne RD Instruments (RDI) has been chosen for a 63-foot hybrid catamaran…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Marine’s Slocum G3 And Sentinel Gliders: Enhanced Ocean Monitoring Then and Now
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news