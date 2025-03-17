 
New Wave Media

March 17, 2025

New Royal Navy USV to Neutralize Mines

Source: Royal Navy

Source: Royal Navy

The Royal Navy now has taken delivery of a 12m uncrewed surface vessel (USV), called Ariadne, that will be used to detect mines.

This advanced technology is expected to increase operational tempo, and it eliminates the needs for sailors to enter mine danger areas.

Royal Navy Motor Boat (RNMB) Ariadne can be deployed from a harbor or mother ship to scour the seabed for mines, using Thales Towed Synthetic Aperture Multiviews systems.

The vessel can operate either fully autonomously or remote-controlled by operations in the portable remote command center.

Fitted with AI automatic target recognition, Ariadne can filter and refine vast amounts of data allowing operators to speed up the process of classifying and neutralizing mines.

Following the delivery of RNMB Ariadne, Royal Navy personnel will train under Thales’ guidance, before independently conducting an evaluation of the equipment and beginning to use the mine counter measure systems on operational duties.

Related News

(Credit: Anschütz)

Anschütz Rolls Out Navigation and Command System for Autonomous Navy Ops

German navigation specialist Anschütz has developed a navigation and command system for autonomous and unmanned maritime operations.

British sewage contaminates waterways and the oceans. Credit: Adobe Stock/cheekylorns

Sewage Contaminates British Waters

Beneath the gloomy seas off southern England, 400 million mussels encrust ropes hanging from buoys dotted over an area the…

© aquapix / Adobe Stock

The Future of Coral Reef Protection

The future of coral reef protection lies at the intersection of technology and collaboration, say Australian researchers…

A new study shows cross-country collaboration in tackling marine plastic pollution could yield significant economic and environmental returns. Credit: Plymouth Marine Labs

Plymouth Marine Lab: Study Shows Benefits of Cross-Country Plastic Pollution Management

A new study shows cross-country collaboration in tackling marine plastic pollution yields significant economic and environmental returns…

3D at Depth's customer base. Credit: Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Acquires 3D at Depth

Kraken Robotics, through a subsidiary, signed a definitive agreement and plan of merger to acquire 100% of the shares of 3D at Depth…

Oceanus12 USV (Credit: ZeroUSV)

British Firm Launches Fully-Autonomous Oceanus12 USV

British firm Zero USV has launched its Oceanus12 unmanned surface vessel (USV), marking a step closer to offering the world’s…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news