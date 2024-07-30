 
New Wave Media

July 30, 2024

Ørsted, PGE Offer Look Into Future of Offshore Surveying

Ocean Infinity 7805 (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity 7805 (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

U.S. marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has completed an offshore wind farm survey for Ørsted and PGE in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea, using lean crewed vessel and real-time remote data management.

The project team based in Ocean Infinity’s operations centre in Gothenburg, used a multi-beam echo sounder (MBES) and 3D multi-channel ultra-high resolution seismic (3D-UHRS) equipment deployed from an Ocean Infinity Armada lean crewed vessel over 540 km to identify sub-surface boulders in support of the Baltica 2 project installation campaign for wind turbines and offshore substation (OSS) locations.

Key to the project's success was the use of real-time remote data management. With Ocean Infinity’s remote data collection system, the survey data was accessible to the office-based processing team within the same timeframe as an offshore team would expect, making it possible to deliver the work in accordance with Ørsted's expectations.

"A conventional operation like this would require a much larger offshore team, significantly increasing operational risks and costs.

“Moving operational control from the vessel to the office requires a completely new approach to operational management, coordination, and execution. The safe completion of this project with such a lean crew offshore yet again demonstrates our ability to deliver high-quality survey data using innovative technology,” said Sara Andersson, Project Manager at Ocean Infinity.

Related News

ETAP Platform (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Subsea7, SLB’s OneSubsea Alliance for Murlach Oil and Gas Job

Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance between Subsea7 and SLB’s OneSubsea, has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from BP for the engineering…

(Credit: Ocean Energy)

Irish Company Deploys Utility-Scale Wave Energy Device Off Hawaii

Ocean Energy USA, a subsidiary of Irish-based Ocean Energy, has deployed its 1.25 MW-rated wave energy device at the US Navy's…

DEME Offshore’s Viking Neptun (Credit: DEME Offshore)

All Inter-Array Cables Laid at Dogger Bank’s First 1.2GW Phase

Deme Offshore has laid all inter-array cables, manufactured by its partner Hellenic Cables, for the first phase of 3.6 GW…

(Credit: ABPmer / Rick Ayrton)

ABPmer to Work on Expansion of UK’s Offshore Industry Database

Marine consultancy and survey company ABPmer has been appointed by Crown Estate Scotland to support the work related to the…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Nets Fresh Work for Community Offshore Wind on US East Coast

Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture between RWE and National Grid Ventures, has selected Fugro to perform a geotechnical…

Seas Geosciences crews lower their remotely operated geotechnical device into the water to sample and test seabed soils on the Med Wind project. (Credit: Seas Geosciences)

Seas Geosciences Kicks Off Seabed Survey for Renexia’s 2.8GW Floating Wind Farm

Renexia, a Toto Holding company active in the renewable energy sector, together with its partner Seas Geosciences, has entered…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Cook

● NOAA

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news