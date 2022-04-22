 
RTsys Wins AUV Contract with Slovenian Navy

RTsys signed a contract with the Slovenian Navy for the supply of one COMET-MCM AUV and two NEMOSENS micro-AUVs. These three autonomous vehicles will be added to the existing range in use of SONADIVE hand held sonar units and therefore will give to the Slovenian Armed Forces through its EOD Diving Department full capabilities for Mine Counter Measures from very shallow water up to 300m depth.

The COMET-MCM is designed to quickly and efficiently cover large underwater areas with both high-definition sonar imaging and TV camera capabilities, by offering the most accurate real-time tracking and positioning of the market. Alternatively, micro-AUVs NEMOSENS, man-portable and modular vehicle offering the same capabilities of live tracking and high accuracy positioning would operate in very shallow water (less than 5m) for various scope of operations like beaching, rapid environmental assessment or identification and localization of underwater mines.

“Autonomous vehicles combined with EOD divers’ skills remain the most reliable and efficient combination to operate safe MCM operations while reducing the time of divers’ action into the water," said says Pierre-Alexandre Caux, RTsys business director. "It also makes sense for Navies worldwide to cooperate closely with one unique manufacturer, from their original clarification of needs up to final delivery, operational training, spare part management and long-term support for maintenance.”

