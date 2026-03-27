 
New Wave Media

March 27, 2026

Russia’s Lavrov Says US Seeking Control of Nord Stream Gas Pipelines

© Oksana / Adobe Stock

© Oksana / Adobe Stock

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the U.S. has been seeking control over the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which were damaged by mysterious blast in September 2022.

Explosions that destroyed the pipelines more than three years ago largely severed Russian gas transit to Europe, squeezing energy supplies on the continent although Russia had already largely stopped deliveries.

Russia and Western countries have both said the incident was an act of sabotage. Investigators spent years trying to piece together the mystery of who was behind it and last year a Ukrainian man was arrested in Italy on suspicion of coordinating the attacks.

Speaking to France Televisions on Thursday, Lavrov said the U.S. has been striving to dominate over the global energy markets, citing Venezuela, where Washington has effectively taken under control the world's largest oil reserves, as well as Iran.

"The United States is also now saying that it wants to take over the Nord Stream pipelines," Lavrov said according to the text of the interview published by Russia's foreign ministry.

He did not provide details.

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2024 that an American investor, Stephen P. Lynch, was seeking to buy the two-pronged Nord Stream 2 pipeline, one line of which remains intact.


(Reuters - Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Related News

(Credit: Tenaris)

Tenaris Expands Canada Footprint with AllTorque Acquisition Deal

Tenaris has acquired the oilfield division of AllTorque, a manufacturer of tubular running technology, as it expands its…

(Credit: Smulders HSM)

Smulders HSM Starts Construction of East Anglia TWO Offshore Substation

Smulders HSM has started construction of the offshore substation topside and jacket foundation for the East Anglia TWO offshore…

(Credit: GeoForce)

GeoForce Hooks Geotechnical Survey for Shetland Subsea Link

GeoForce Technical Services, part of Oceanscan and Venterra Group, has been selected by Reach Subsea to deliver geotechnical…

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Gets Subsea Cable Replacement Job by Norway’s Statnett

DOF Group has been awarded a contract by Norway’s transmission system operator Statnett for the replacement of high-voltage…

Illustration (Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Launches Charrua 3D Seismic Survey Offshore Uruguay

Viridien has kicked off the Charrua 3D multi-client seismic survey offshore Uruguay, marking a new phase of exploration activity…

Port of the Future 2026: A Look Back, a Path Forward

A Quick Q&A with Port of the Future Founder and Event Director Kevin Clement on key differentiators and the value of attending…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future of Sonar Processing
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Full Time Shore-based 100T Captain

● Annapolis, Maryland, United States

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news