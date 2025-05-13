 
Saildrone Closes $60M Financing to Bring Maritime Autonomy to Europe

Saildrone announced the closing of a $60 million investment round led by EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark. Credit: Saildrone

Saildrone, a leader in maritime autonomy, announced the closing of a $60 million investment round led by EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark. The investment will be used to bring Saildrone technology to Europe to address the urgent need for maritime security for critical infrastructure and wider defense applications.

The Baltic, North Sea, and European Arctic waters are currently facing unprecedented threats, and the need for persistent maritime domain awareness is significant. Saildrone’s extreme endurance unmanned surface vehicles utilize sophisticated sensors, combined with proprietary AI algorithms, to give a full picture of the maritime environment above and below the sea surface.

In addition to EIFO, other participants in the round included existing investors Lux Capital, Washington Harbor Partners, Crowley, and Academy Securities, joined by new investors Pinegrove.

Saildrone will deploy the first four Saildrone Voyagers in the Baltic Sea in June 2025, under contract to the Danish Armed Forces.

