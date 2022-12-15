Thursday, December 15, 2022
 
Saildrone Hires Woody as Director of Defense and Intelligence Sales

Matt Woody (Photo: Saildrone)

Saildrone announced Thursday it has hired Matt Woody as Director of Defense and Intelligence Sales. Based out of the company’s Washington, DC, office, Woody will help grow Saildrone’s maritime domain awareness (MDA) and intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) customer base.

Woody has spent the past 15 years helping start-ups and other young businesses grow and operate profitability in the defense sector. Prior to joining Saildrone, he led the market entry of a UK-based professional services firm building a large book of business within the Department of Defense, NATO, and other US and international government agencies. As the Senior Vice President of Business Development, he oversaw the go-to-market strategy for identifying, capturing, and executing new business opportunities.

Woody began his commercial career at Mission Essential, LLC, a small business whose revenue rose rapidly when the company was awarded the Department of Defense Language Interpretation and Translation Enterprise (DLITE) contract—a multibillion-dollar program providing cleared linguists and analysts around the world in support of the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT). 

Woody holds an MBA from Hult International Business School in London and a BA in foreign affairs and economics from Miami University.

“With a deep understanding of the Defense and Intelligence sector—both U.S. and internationally—and vast experience growing early-stage services businesses, Matt is a valuable asset to Saildrone’s sales team as we work to position the company as a market leader in maritime security services and analytics,” said Dennis Jones, VP Sales.

