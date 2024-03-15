 
New Wave Media

March 15, 2024

Saipem Gets Offshore Pipelines Installation Job for CCS Schemes in UK

Saipem's Catorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem's Catorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem has signed a letter of intent for the development of CO2 offshore transportation and storage facilities as part of the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZTP) projects for the East Coast Cluster in the UK.

Saipem signed a Letter of Intent, received by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), a joint venture between the operator BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies, and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power), a joint venture between BP and Equinor.

The final award to Saipem is subject to the receipt of relevant regulatory clearances and positive Final Investment Decisions (FID) by the projects and UK government, planned for September 2024 or earlier.

Saipem’s scope of work covers the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a 28” and approximately 145 Km offshore pipeline with associated landfalls and onshore outlet facilities for the NEP project, and EPCI of the water outfall for the NZTP project.

The pipeline offshore operations will be performed by Saipem’s flagship vessel Castorone, and the nearshore operations will be performed by the Saipem’s shallow water pipelay Castoro 10.

When completed, the projects will serve the East Coast Cluster in Teesside with the transportation and storage of around 4 million tonnes of CO2 per year from 2027.

This letter of intent consolidates Saipem positioning in the low and zero carbon segments, thanks to a unique combination of engineering and technology know-how, competencies and assets along the whole Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) value chain.

 “We are extremely proud to be the selected contractor for the offshore CO2 pipelines and associated facilities of NEP and NZT contracts. Saipem is fully committed to provide the best competences and its flagship vessel Castorone to support NEP and NZTP partnerships and contribute to the realization of the first zero-carbon industrial hub in the North-East of England and the achievement of the UK’s Net Zero targets,” said Alessandro Puliti, Chief Executive Officer, Saipem.

Related News

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Woodside Hires Subsea 7 for Trion Subsea Installation Services Offshore Mexico

Australia's top oil and gas company Woodside Energy has awarded a contract to Subsea 7 for subsea installation services for…

GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustis Launches New Sub-Bottom Profiler and Software Integration Capabilities

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has launched the GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler, while also announcing…

Nexans Aurora CLV (Credit: Ocean Winds UK)

Nexans Completes Cable Pull-Ins at Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

French subsea power cable maker Nexans has completed the offshore export cable pull-ins at 882 MW Moray West offshore wind…

Vard cable layer for Prysmian (Credit: Vard)

MacGregor Gets Large Crane Order for Prysmian’s New Cable Layer

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for three cranes that will be installed onboard a new cable laying…

(Credit: Harland & Wolff Group)

Harland & Wolff Inks Five-Year Contract with Global Oil Services Company

Harland & Wolff Group has signed a five-year master services agreement for the fabrication of large structures with oil services…

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Joins Forces with US Navy for SAS Sensor Research

Kraken Robotics has signed an agreement with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division (NUWC) in Newport to conduct joint research…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Cook

● NOAA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Vessel Operations Manager

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news