February 6, 2026

Saipem Underwater Drone Performs Autonomous Mission in the Arctic Norwegian Coral

© Saipem

© Saipem

Hydrone-R, Saipem's first resident Underwater Intervention Drone (UID), has completed a new autonomous survey mission over the Arctic coral area of Njord, Norway. The operation was carried out independently, without cables or surface support, contributing to the understanding and protection of marine ecosystems through underwater robotics.

These activities are part of the ten-year contract signed in 2019 with Equinor, the first global service agreement for underwater drones in the offshore energy sector. The drone is tasked with carrying out inspections and interventions on underwater assets, thus providing valuable information on potential hazards, with the aim of improving the overall integrity and safety of Equinor's subsea systems.

Since the start of operations, Hydrone-R has accumulated over 500 days of subsea residency, including remotely operated missions, achieving a world record of 240 days of continuous stay on the seabed. On the Njord field, the drone has performed hundreds of missions without the need for support vessels, ensuring improved operational efficiency and timely interventions even in extreme weather conditions. At the end of 2025, for example, Hydrone‑R enabled the commissioning activities on a Njord well despite wave heights reaching 12.5 m, conditions in which no traditional Work Class ROV could operate.

The use of the drone also generates positive sustainability and safety impacts, leading for a significant reduction of CO2 emissions and increased safety for personnel.

