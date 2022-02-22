Tuesday, February 22, 2022
 
Saitec Offshore Technologies Taps Maersk Supply Service for DemoSATH Floater Mooring

©Saitec Offshore Technologies

©Saitec Offshore Technologies

Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service has won a contract for the mooring system installation of the Saitec Offshore DemoSATH floating wind project.

“This is a significant contract for Maersk Supply Service, as floating wind is a cornerstone of our green strategy and transition to offshore renewables. We are pleased to be able to provide our expertise for this project and look forward to delivering a safe and efficient installation for our client,” says Oliver Trouvé, Head of Integrated Solutions at Maersk Supply Service.

The project team is now being assembled to prepare for the imminent offshore installation in Q2 2022, the Danish company said.

Saitec Offshore Technologies, the Spanish engineering company behind the development of SATH Technology, hired Maersk Supply Service for the project. ©Saitec Offshore Technologies

SATH Technology is based on a concrete platform concept with a plug-and-play Single Point Mooring, the same technology used for FPSOs. 

This anchoring system allows an easy connection so the platform can be disconnected and taken ashore for O&M. The platform can rotate freely around this single point like a weathervane, reducing the environmental forces on the platform and, as a consequence, the cost of the mooring. It also helps the yaw control of the turbine to orientate the rotor plane against the wind.

The DemoSATH project will use a 2MW turbine in a full-scale prototype that will be deployed offshore Bilbao and will be the first floating turbine connected to the Spanish grid. This project is part-financed by the German energy company RWE Renewables, the world’s second-largest offshore windpower company.

“We are proud to play a role in supporting the development of the floating wind industry and look forward to strengthening on our relationship with Saitec,” says Yvan Leyni, Director for Floating Wind at Maersk Supply Service.©Saitec Offshore Technologies

