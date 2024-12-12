Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 for Pipeline Replacement at Abu Safah Field

Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco has hired Subsea7 for the replacement of pipeline at its Abu Safa field, offshore Saudi Arabia, under contract worth up to $300 million.

The contract scope includes the decommissioning of existing subsea facilities as well as engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a new pipeline and subsea equipment at the Abu Safah field, located offshore Saudi Arabia.

Engineering activities will begin immediately, with offshore operations scheduled for 2026. The project will be managed from Subsea7’s office in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, with support from offices in Dubai and Singapore.

“This award builds on Subsea7’s decade-long relationship with Aramco and track record of reliable project execution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to working together to deliver this project safely and efficiently, and we aim to support our client’s offshore development goals,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East.