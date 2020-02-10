 
New Wave Media

February 10, 2020

Scantrol Hires Gaupaas

Frode Gaupaas (Photo: Scantrol)

Frode Gaupaas (Photo: Scantrol)

Scantrol, a supplier of monitoring and control systems to the marine and offshore industries, has hired Frode Gaupaas as Business Development Manager for Subsea.

Gaupaas has more than 23 years of experience in subsea and offshore operations. He began his career in 1997 offshore operating remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) systems at Geoconsult. Later he spent three years at DOF Subsea at various technical and project related positions.

Gaupaas joined Subsea AS in 2008 as an Operations Manager, and in 2012 when Seabed was acquired by Swire, he was appointed COO, responsible for all projects, ROV, survey and engineering operations at Swire Seabed. In May 2019 he assumed the role of Business Development Manager at Swire before he joined Scantrol in February 2020.

control systemsDof Subsea
Email

Related News

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today (Friday, February 7…

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem reports it has been awarded several engineering, procurement, construction and installation…

Johan Sverdrup subsea layout (Image: Equinor)

Uptick for Subsea Tree Installs Coming

Increasing activity, led by scaled down, accelerated projects and subsea tiebacks is helping drive an increasing business in the subsea industry.

Bacalhau is Brazil’s first integrated SPS and SURF project (Image: Equinor)

Subsea Integration Alliance in Bacalhau Field SURF Award

Subsea Integration Alliance, a JV between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, has been awarded an exclusive contract by Equinor for the…

Photo Credit: Oceanology International

#Oi2020 History

Oceanology International North America debuted in 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center. It’s since been rebranded as Oceanology…

Kraken President & CEO, Karl Kenny (Photo: Eric Haun)

Kraken Finalizes OceanVision Contract

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Kraken Robotic Systems Inc., has finalized the contract for the…

Featured Companies

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Reson A/S

Teledyne RESON is the world’s leading provider of high-quality underwater acoustic solutions. With global presence and worldwide service facilities, We specialize in advanced multibeam sonar systems, sensors, transducers, hydrophones and survey software. We operate in the hydrographic…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news