Scantrol Hires Gaupaas

Scantrol, a supplier of monitoring and control systems to the marine and offshore industries, has hired Frode Gaupaas as Business Development Manager for Subsea.

Gaupaas has more than 23 years of experience in subsea and offshore operations. He began his career in 1997 offshore operating remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) systems at Geoconsult. Later he spent three years at DOF Subsea at various technical and project related positions.

Gaupaas joined Subsea AS in 2008 as an Operations Manager, and in 2012 when Seabed was acquired by Swire, he was appointed COO, responsible for all projects, ROV, survey and engineering operations at Swire Seabed. In May 2019 he assumed the role of Business Development Manager at Swire before he joined Scantrol in February 2020.