Scantrol to Supply AHC for Electric C-LARs Winches

Scantrol AS and C-LARs LLC inked a deal in Houston at OTC this year, whereby Scantrol will supply control systems including Active Heave Compensation (AHC).

Scantrol is an independent supplier of monitoring and control systems for the marine business. C-LAR is a manufacturer of custom engineered industrial equipment that serves a global client base, including aerospace, oceanographic, military, government, and commercial users.

C-LARs is designing and building an electric launch and recovery system for work class ROV’s. The first stock build is expected to be completed in early 2023. Multiple ROV manufacturers and operators have expressed a very high interest in the new system.



Image courtesy Scantrol