 
New Wave Media

June 14, 2022

Scantrol to Supply AHC for Electric C-LARs Winches

Scantrol AS is pleased to announce a new cooperation with C-LARs LLC, a Texas based manufacturing company, for the supply of control systems including Active Heave Compensation (AHC). The contract was signed at OTC Houston in early May. Image courtesy Scantrol

Scantrol AS is pleased to announce a new cooperation with C-LARs LLC, a Texas based manufacturing company, for the supply of control systems including Active Heave Compensation (AHC). The contract was signed at OTC Houston in early May. Image courtesy Scantrol

Scantrol AS and C-LARs LLC inked a deal in Houston at OTC this year, whereby Scantrol will supply control systems including Active Heave Compensation (AHC).  

Scantrol is an independent supplier of monitoring and control systems for the marine business. C-LAR is a manufacturer of custom engineered industrial equipment that serves a global client base, including aerospace, oceanographic, military, government, and commercial users. 

C-LARs is designing and building an electric launch and recovery system for work class ROV’s. The first stock build is expected to be completed in early 2023. Multiple ROV manufacturers and operators have expressed a very high interest in the new system.

Image courtesy Scantrol

Related News

Image credit SEA-KIT International

SEA-KIT to Debut H-class USV

SEA-KIT International revealed a new USV design that focuses on hydrography and environmental data collection.The SEA-KIT H-class USV…

Photo courtesy NIWA/The Nippon Foundation

Subsea Science: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations

New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s…

Figure caption text: Sea surface temperature pattern associated with the ocean contribution to unusual mixed layer heat variations (red warm, blue cold). Source: the NEMO ocean model component of the high-resolution climate simulation used for part of the study.

The Ocean and its role in Unusual Temperature Changes

A study by scientists at the National Oceanography Center (NOC) published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment…

© hdesert / Adobe Stock

Oceans are Hotter, Higher and More Acidic, Climate Report Warns

The world's oceans grew to their warmest and most acidic levels on record last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday…

Credit: Armach

Armach Robotics Launches Its First Hull Service Robot

Armach Robotics, the robotic hull-cleaning subscription service company launched last year as a Greensea spin-off, has launched…

Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HII’s Mission Technologies division with Remus 300. Photo Elaine Maslin

AUV Extravaganza: Tech Advances in Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Modularity, flexibility and intelligence are the bywords of some of the latest generations of autonomous underwater vehicles…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

develogic GmbH

develogic subsea systems is a German based company founded in 2000. Right from the beginning the company developed high-tech signal processing solutions for the machine tool, automotive and aerospace industry as well as first solutions for non destructive testing and underwater communication systems.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler (QMED)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● San Diego, CA, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news