June 30, 2020

Schlumberger Introduces Remote Well Op and Downhole Reservoir Testing Tech

Symphony - Image Credit: Schlumberger

Symphony - Image Credit: Schlumberger

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger has this week introduced two interesting technologies for remote well operations and downhole reservoir testing, the Performance Live and the Symphony, respectively.

Performance Live is a digital service that optimizes remote well site operations control. While the company has introduced it this week, Performance Live is used by more than 60% of Schlumberger well drilling jobs worldwide, and covered more than 18,000 runs in 2019.

“Performance Live service transforms the customer experience, enabling higher levels of operational control,” said Hinda Gharbi, executive vice president, Services and Equipment, Schlumberger. “Downhole technology is ready to run with data instantly available to the decision-maker—without that person having to be on location.”

According to Schlumberger, in wireline operations, the Performance Live service covered more than 12,000 runs worldwide including more than 230 reservoir and well integrity evaluations offshore Norway in 2019.

Separately, Schlumberger on Tuesday introduced the Symphony live downhole reservoir testing technology. According to Schlumberger, the platform enables operational control of the downhole testing tool string to deliver real-time downhole measurements. 

"Symphony testing reduces operational time and improves safety and efficiency while enabling informed decision making for better reservoir understanding and reduced field development planning uncertainty," Schlumberger said.

Symphony testing unites Schlumberger's Muzic wireless telemetry with the downhole string, creating a digital solution that enables real-time control of the dynamic range of conditions during well testing operations. 

The digitally-enabled tool string is customized for the test objectives to position, isolate, connect, measure, control, sample, select, and profile the reservoir with real-time verification, the company said.

“Symphony testing’s digital enablement significantly increases operational control to acquire actionable data in real time, saving our customers operational time and achieving well test objectives more efficiently,” said Aparna Raman, president, Reservoir Performance, Schlumberger.

He said that the Symphony testing platform is supported by the already mentioned Performance Live service "that leverages domain expertise, cloud-based applications and automated data workflows to enable faster, more informed decision making.”

Per Schlumberger, extensive qualification of Symphony testing has been conducted offshore Asia, the Middle East, and the North Sea. 

"In offshore Asia, Symphony testing delivered perforating and well testing services in a challenging shallow reservoir. Using wireless control, Symphony testing eliminated the potential pump out of a conventional drill stem testing (DST) tool string that operates with pressure pulses. By quickly modifying test sequences guided by real-time data, Symphony testing helped avoid sand production while maintaining a single run, saving the operator 24 rig hours," Schlumberger said.

