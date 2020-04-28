Schottel to Power 'Wind of Hope'

Schottel will provide a range of propulsion systems for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs's second wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) the Wind of Hope.

The new walk-to-work vessel, a sister vessel to the Wind of Change SOV, is currently under construction at Cemre shipyard in Turkey and will enter service operating under a long-term contract with Ørsted.

The propulsion system of the vessel designed by Salt Ship Design vessel is powered by four diesel generators, which drive the electric motors of the Schottel propulsion package.

Two Schottel Rudderpropellers type SRP 430 FP, each with an input power of 1,660 kW and a propeller diameter of 2.4 m, is installed at the stern.

Two Schottel Transverse Thrusters type STT 6 FP (1,400 kW each) at the bow and one Schottel Retractable Rudderpropeller type SRP 260 R FP (880 kW) will allow for better maneuverability during dynamic positioning of the DP 2-compliant vessel.

The Wind of Hope will provide individual cabins with sea view and video on demand, a gym, and a cinema, etc., for more than 60 technicians for several weeks at a time.

As is the case with its sister vessel Wind of Change, the technicians will be transferred to the wind turbines by means of a daughter craft in good weather. A dynamic motion compensated gangway will allow for a fast and secure transfer of the personnel in heavy seas.

Upon delivery in 2021, the 83.0-meter long and 19.4-meter wide vessel will become part of a contract with Ørsted, the largest energy company in Denmark. It will support the Hornsea Project Two offshore wind farm off the coast of England.