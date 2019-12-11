 
New Wave Media

December 11, 2019

New Seabed Classification Software Launched

Photo: Coda Octopus

Photo: Coda Octopus

Coda Octopus has released the beta version of its software package for automated seabed classification. Integrated within the Survey Engine range, the software automatically interprets users' sidescan sonar data to detect and classify different seabed types.

The seabed classification module uses AI (artificial intelligence) based methods to detect and classify seabeds in both type and geopgraphical extent  from sidescan sonar data. The extent boundaries are instantly visible to the user for validation and QC and can then be exported for use in chart and map generation, direct import to the users chosen GIS platform, or for further processing. Within Survey Engine, the seabed type boundaries are stored using our powerful GeoKit feature set allowing them to be manually edited, reported or supplemented if required. The boundary generation process automatically creates nodes in a way that avoids any gaps between adjacent seabed types which is vital for contiguous segmentation and reporting. Our software also displays closed boundary areas as colored polygons helping to identify and distinguish these seabed types, particularly useful to visualize those areas completely surrounded by other seabed types.

With this new fully automated Seabed Classification software, users can now save valuable interpretation and reporting time when generating charts or maps in support of their geophysical survey projects. Ideal geophysical survey applications include site and geohazard investigation in support of pipelay, jacket and riser installation or subsea cable laying operations. For example, ripples in the seabed that alert operators to strong and potentially dangerous currents, can now be more quickly and more repeatably identified for better decision making. Environmental applications will greatly benefit from the automated classification over large area surveys of differing and varied seabed types.

Currently, Seabed Classification Beta is programmed to recognize six different types of seabed compositions. This Seabed Classification package is fully extensible and specific types can be added on request.

Email

Related News

Photo: OSIL

OSIL: Modified Multiple Corers

The Multiple Corer is universally acknowledged as being the only way of reliably collecting a truly undisturbed sediment…

Image: ROVCO

SubSLAM Live: Live 3D Subsea Streaming Tech Debuts

Rovco launched “SubSLAM Live” a 3D Streaming technology which it says will allow a video live stream 3D underwater pointclouds…

Innovative MA-X Technology Contract for Mitcham

Mitcham Industries announced its Klein Marine Systems unit received a contract from a leading autonomous underwater vehicle…

The new subsea power distribution and conversion technology system developed by ABB in partnership with Equinor, Chevron and Total will enable cleaner, safer and more sustainable oil and gas production. (Image: ABB)

ABB Showcases World-first Subsea Power System

Revolutionary technology proven to operate successfully in 3,000-hour shallow-water testSwiss-Swedish multinational electrical…

Recent acceptance to operate in Rotterdam and proof of sustainability claims after more than 500 hull cleaning operations help propel ECOsubsea, the robotic hull cleaning system. Photo: Ecosubsea

Robotic Hull Cleaning Advances in Dutch Ports

Recent acceptance to operate in Rotterdam and proof of sustainability claims after more than 500 hull cleaning operations help propel ECOsubsea…

© m.mphoto/AdobeStock

DOE Prizes to to Inspire Ocean Innovation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced developments in two new prizes: Waves to Water, which challenges innovators…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news