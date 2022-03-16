 
March 16, 2022

Seabed 2030 uses Blue Insight in Optimization of Seafloor Mapping

The SeaKoMaP solution for enhancing the processing of bathymetric data will have KONGSBERG’s cloud-based Blue Insight platform at its core. Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime

The SeaKoMaP solution for enhancing the processing of bathymetric data will have KONGSBERG's cloud-based Blue Insight platform at its core. Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) has collaborated with The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project to develop and deliver the SeaKoMaP solution, with the unified goal of optimizing the processing of bathymetric data. 

SeaKoMaP, an acronym which stands for Seabed 2030 Kongsberg Maritime Cloud Processing, will allow Seabed 2030 to use Blue Insight to leverage its extensive alumni network as a means of simplifying some of the many valid processes from data collection to the publishing of seafloor maps.

To bring this about, KM will provide Seabed 2030 users with remote login privileges for Blue Insight, Kongsberg's recently-introduced, cloud-based, modular platform for the secure visualization, processing and sharing of ocean data. Blue Insight is designed to enable data to be harvested from any platform, including vessels, USVs and AUVs: it deploys the principle of sensor fusion, wherein data is streamed from a number of onboard sensors to a local database, from where it is transferred seamlessly into the cloud for visualization, further processing and distribution to users.

