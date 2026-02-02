SeaBird Exploration Signs Contract Extension for Seismic Research Vessel

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm Seabird Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of SED Energy Holdings, has signed a contract extension for OBN source work for its Eagle Explorer vessel.

The three-month extension for the vessel is related to the work in the Western Hemisphere.

The extension now commits the vessel through mid-May 2026, maintaining the same commercial terms as the original agreement.

Eagle Explorer is a seismic research vessel built in 2009. It jointed Seabird Exploration’s fleet in 2018, and can operate worldwide as either a 3D, 2D or source vessel.