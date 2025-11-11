SeaBot Maritime, University of Plymouth Sign MoU to Advance Marine Autonomy Collaboration

SeaBot Maritime is expanding its maritime autonomy training programs into South West England through a new partnership with the University of Plymouth. As an international leader in Flag State-recognized Remote USV Operator training, SeaBot Maritime has successfully trained maritime autonomy professionals across the Solent region in collaboration with the National Oceanography Centre, University of Southampton, the Royal Navy, and the Royal Marines.

This expansion marks the next phase of growth for SeaBot Maritime and strengthens the network of autonomous maritime professionals across the UK. SeaBot Maritime and the University of Plymouth have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the start of a strategic partnership to advance innovation, research, and skills development in marine autonomy.

The partnership focuses on three key pillars: developing and delivering training programs, advancing research in autonomous maritime systems, and preparing the future workforce to lead in the use of intelligent maritime technologies.

It combines SeaBot Maritime’s industry-leading expertise in maritime skills development with the University of Plymouth’s world-class research and educational capabilities, which have helped its home city achieve UK Government recognition as the National Centre for Marine Autonomy.

Under the MoU, SeaBot Maritime and the University of Plymouth will deliver and develop both existing and new courses using the University’s facilities, while creating additional learning modules and co-designing new jointly branded programs. University staff will be trained to deliver SeaBot Maritime courses, and both organizations will explore joint funding opportunities to support training posts and collaborative projects.

The organizations will also collaborate on developing standards for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) and integrate the SeaBot Maritime’s MASS Remote Operator Certification into the University’s course portfolio. Looking ahead, there is potential to develop a dedicated future skills training centre for marine autonomy, aimed at supporting the growing demand for specialist expertise in this rapidly evolving sector.

The MoU also sets the stage for collaborative research and funding initiatives at both national and international levels. The joint effort aims to advance academic and industry knowledge, inform the global maritime community, and open new avenues for commercial collaboration in the UK and abroad.

Building on the success of its Solent-based programs, SeaBot Maritime will roll out its proven training model in the South West, with courses commencing in 2026.