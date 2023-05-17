Wednesday, May 17, 2023
 
DST Taps Seaeye Falcon for Resarch, Offshore Energy

Photo courtesy Deep Sea Technology

Photo courtesy Deep Sea Technology

Italy’s DST (Deep Sea Technology) selected a 1000m-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon DR robotic vehicle to support archaeological research and offshore energy.

The Seaeye Falcon DR will be employed by Naples-based DST, a commercial diving business, across its operations supporting offshore energy and maritime archaeology in both shallow and deep waters. The Falcon package includes a Tritech Super SeaPrince sonar and skid-mounted five function manipulator and rope cutter.

“The Falcon DR will extend our operational capabilities,” says Alessandro Scuotto, CEO of DST. “It will operate in both single configuration and for diver support and we plan to further enhance the vehicle with new system options in the future.”

During diving operations, the Falcon can helpfully preview dive sites, watch over divers and save time by transporting tools and materials back and forth.

