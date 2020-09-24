Saab Seaeye Leopards Integrated in Ocean Infinity Fleet

Ocean Infinity have selected the Saab Seaeye Leopard to complement its 'Armada' fleet of unmanned surface robot vessels. The Leopard work-class underwater vehicles will be deployed from Ocean Infinity’s initial 13 environmentally sustainable unmanned vessels for a variety of offshore and coastal services.

"The 3000 m Seaeye Leopard was chosen not only because it is well suited to USV applications but more specifically because of its comparable capabilities to a conventional hydraulic work class vehicle, but with considerably less input power, meaning materially reduced carbon emissions," said Dan Hook, Ocean Infinity.

Ocean Infinity’s Armada Fleet will be operated and monitored from onshore control centres based in Southampton UK, Austin Texas USA and a location soon to be finalised in Asia. Construction of the fleet is underway and is expected to be operational early next year.



