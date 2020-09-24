 
New Wave Media

September 24, 2020

Saab Seaeye Leopards Integrated in Ocean Infinity Fleet

The Saab Seaeye Leopard is suited for unmanned service vessel applications. Image: Saab Seaeye/Ocean Infinity

The Saab Seaeye Leopard is suited for unmanned service vessel applications. Image: Saab Seaeye/Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity have selected the Saab Seaeye Leopard to complement its 'Armada' fleet of unmanned surface robot vessels. The Leopard work-class underwater vehicles will be deployed from Ocean Infinity’s initial 13 environmentally sustainable unmanned vessels for a variety of offshore and coastal services.

"The 3000 m Seaeye Leopard was chosen not only because it is well suited to USV applications but more specifically because of its comparable capabilities to a conventional hydraulic work class vehicle, but with considerably less input power, meaning materially reduced carbon emissions," said Dan Hook, Ocean Infinity.

Ocean Infinity’s Armada Fleet will be operated and monitored from onshore control centres based in Southampton UK, Austin Texas USA and a location soon to be finalised in Asia. Construction of the fleet is underway and is expected to be operational early next year.

Email

Related News

Photo Courtesy: Mayflower Autonomous Ship project/Valeport

Valeport onboard Mayflower Autonomous Ship project

The Mayflower Autonomous Ship which is set to self-navigate across the Atlantic autonomously in Spring 2021, will be fitted…

Photo: Alseamar

Tracking Climate Change onboard SeaExplorer

An innovative tool for assessing the impact of climate change in the ocean: measuring pCO2 at sea with the SeaExplorer underwater…

EvoLogics Presents the new PingGuin AUV.

Inspired by Adélie penguins, EvoLogics Presents its new PingGuin AUV

EvoLogics recently introduced PingGuin, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with low-drag bionic design. The vehicle was…

Figure 2: ThunderFish XL in Subsea Docking Station

Kraken Gets $3m Funding for ThunderFish XL Development

Kraken Robotics will receive a $2,909,891 non-refundable financial contribution from the National Research Council of Canada’s…

© ohrim / Adobe Stock

How Coral, Mangroves and Seagrass Could be Affected by the Mauritius Oil Spill

Sometimes bad things happen in the worst possible places – like the MV Wakashio running aground on shallow reefs off the…

The Ocean Cleanup founder & CEO Boyen Slat on the Interceptor 002 in Klang River, Malaysia © The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean's Microplastics Mess: Technology & Technique to Identify & Clean Up

The science and technology surrounding discovery, mitigation and clean-up of microplastics in the world’s environment makes…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Oceanic Imaging Consultants

Oceanic Imaging Consultants, Inc. produces out-of-the box or custom underwater mapping software. Coupled with our expert hydrographic consulting services, we deliver world class seafloor mapping solutions. Visit us to demo our new product, SAMM, a mosaicking module for forward-look sonar…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news