Seafloor Systems Orders Teledyne RESON’s New SeaBat T51-R

Seafloor Systems Inc., located in Shingle Springs, Calif., has purchased Teledyne RESON’s newest sonar, the SeaBat T51-R Multibeam Echosounder. The SeaBat T51-R is the latest addition to Teledyne RESON’s portfolio of SeaBat marine survey solutions, delivering true 800 kHz high-frequency resolution with 150 degrees full swath width for superior efficiency and reduced survey turn-around time.

Seafloor Systems, a designer and producer of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), plans to utilize the SeaBat T51-R to demonstrate the powerful shallow water survey capability of their two largest USVs, the EchoBoat-240 and HydroCat-180. Seafloor Systems is a long-time agent, customer and integrator of Teledyne sonars for a wide array of remote survey applications.

John Tamplin, president, Seafloor Systems, Inc., said, “At Seafloor Systems, we strive to provide our customers with the highest quality and most capable hydrographic survey systems in the world, adding the SeaBat T51-R multibeam echosounder to our USV capability, continues this trend.”