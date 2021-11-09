 
New Wave Media

November 9, 2021

Seamount Named for Iconic Oceanographer Walter Munk

Walter Munk Guyot, located 1,000 miles south of Honolulu (Image: Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Walter Munk Guyot, located 1,000 miles south of Honolulu (Image: Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego announced this week the naming of a newly discovered seafloor feature for the late Scripps Oceanography geophysicist Walter Munk.

The International Hydrographic Organization approved the naming of the Walter Munk Guyot (pronounced GEE-oh), a type of seamount distinguished by having a flat peak. The guyot is located 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) southwest of Honolulu and rises 3,803 meters (12,500 feet) above the seafloor. Its peak is 1,397 meters (4,583 feet) below sea level.

“This is a love letter to Walter from all of Scripps,” said Bruce Appelgate, associate director and head of ship operations at Scripps Oceanography. “It involved people at Scripps having a great idea, coming together, and having the resources to make it real.”

Walter Munk (Photo: Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Researchers from Scripps Oceanography imaged the underwater mountain aboard Scripps research vessel Sally Ride just two months after Munk’s February 2019 death. Appelgate was one of several on campus who had sought ways to honor Munk. Appelgate says he had conversations with Munk, a renowned expert on waves and ocean physics, about seafloor features on occasion before Munk’s passing.

“Walter was interested in everything about oceanography, including the seafloor mapping and discovery we support aboard our ships,” Appelgate said.

The Munk Guyot is one of 187 named guyots in the world listed in the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO). Of those, 10 are named for Scripps research or researchers. Several of these guyots, such as the Revelle Guyot named for Munk’s close friend, former Scripps Director Roger Revelle, are located in the same region as the Munk Guyot.

Munk’s association with Scripps Oceanography began in 1939. He was a participant in many of the most famous Scripps explorations of the Pacific Ocean during what is often called the golden age of oceanographic field research. He participated in Operations Crossroads, a military atomic bomb test at Bikini Atoll, in 1947, and the 1952-53 Capricorn Expedition to the central Pacific Ocean. Among other things, Capricorn marked the first time that scientists, including Munk, scuba dived to conduct research.

Appelgate collaborated with Scripps Oceanography geophysicist David Sandwell to locate and identify a candidate seafloor feature to honor Munk. Sandwell creates predictive maps of seafloor topography, or bathymetry, from satellite measurements of gravity. These maps are the basis of the seafloor maps available through Google Maps among other sources. Sandwell is also working with the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project, which aims to complete the mapping of the world's ocean by 2030, and to compile all bathymetric data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map.

The 110-million-year drift of Walter Munk Guyot to its current location southwest of Hawaii (Image: Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Ship schedulers at Scripps selected an April 2019 transit of R/V Sally Ride to conduct an opportunistic multibeam sonar survey of the target area. The vessel was set to transit from San Diego to Guam to begin an unrelated scientific expedition, and the survey could be performed without disrupting the transit schedule. Vessel staff including Captain Ian Lawrence and marine technician Daniel Yang, who operated the sonar, helped image the guyot on April 4, 2019.

Sandwell said that geophysicists can tell, using knowledge of plate tectonics, that the guyot formed in the South Pacific Ocean 110 million years ago, submerged 90 million years ago, and has drifted 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) northwest since then.

“This would have been Walter Munk Island 90 million years ago,” Sandwell said.

Related News

Image courtesy Eelume/Kongsberg Maritime

Argeo Taps Eelume 'Snake Robot' for Autonomous Underwater Inspection

Argeo AS selected Eelume’s autonomous ‘snake robot’ to assist in its operations, the first commercial contract for this new…

© dottedyeti / Adobe Stock

How Much Microplastic is in the Ocean?

How much microplastic is in the world's oceans? Twenty-four trillion pieces and counting, according to a recent study.A global…

The PingGuin. Image courtesy EvoLogics

MTR100: EvoLogics in Focus

In its September/October edition, Marine Technology Reporter presented its 16th Annual "MTR100", a focus on 100 leading people…

MacArtney’s Phil Middleton and STR’s Neil Jackson confirm the NEXUS 8 transaction at OB21. Photo courtesy MacArtney

STR Invest in MacArtney’s NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

MacArtney announced the launch of the NEXUS 8 at Ocean Business 2021 ongoing now in Southampton, UK, the latest addition…

Kawasaki’s SPICE AUV, acquired by Modus. Image from Modus.

Subsea Vehicles: To Be (resident), or Not to Be?

That’s the question? Or, more specifically, are there alternative ways of delivering robotics to where they’re needed without…

(Photo: Brett Cote / U.S. Navy)

US Nuclear Sub Hits 'Object' in Asia-Pacific

U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) hit an "object" while submerged in the Asia-Pacific region, but the incident…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ARGUS Gesellschaft fuer Umweltmesstech mbH

Manufacturer of the ASM Turbidity profiler and DPS Intelligent rotary joint. Customized development of oceanographic instruments and controllers. Consultancy.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tarajoq: Inside Greenland’s New Research Vessel

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

ETO

● ASM Maritime

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Crewing Executive

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news