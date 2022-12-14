Thursday, December 15, 2022
 
December 14, 2022

Seatronics Select ISS360HD Sonar

ISS360HD imagery (L) ISS360HD Sonar (R). Image courtesy Seatronics

ISS360HD imagery (L) ISS360HD Sonar (R). Image courtesy Seatronics

The ISS360HD Imaging Sonar provides a step change in performance in the scanning imaging sonar market. Providing a 2.5mm range resolution combined with a 1° angular resolution enables exceptionally high definition imagery from a highly compact sonar. With a range capability in excess of 100 meters the ISS360HD can suit a range of AUV, ROV and standalone underwater applications.

