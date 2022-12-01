Seatronics Sells Two Reusable Mine Disposal Systems to Elbit

Seatronics, a brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics Division, has begun the final installation and commissioning phase in the first sale of two Mine Identification and Detonation Solutions (MIDS) to Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems Ltd.

The MIDS is the first truly multi-shot, configurable mine disposal solution that can detonate multiple charges acoustically, using state-of-the-art technology, without having to sacrifice itself, Seatronics said.

According to Seatronics, Elbit’s Seagull unmanned surface vehicle (USV) has been specifically designed to host a variety of MIDS-related solutions, one of which is the Seatronics MIDS.

"The Seagull USV is an ideal host platform for remote deployment of the Seatronics MIDS remotely operated vehicle (ROV) using a custom launch and recovery system. The MIDS ROV can be deployed from the Seagull in fully autonomous, semi-autonomous or supervised autonomy operational mode, or operated via satellite link from the mother ship or any other remote location," Seatronics explained.

The Seatronics MIDS shares several design features with the company’s proven VALOR platform, the company said. However, it also includes a range of highly specific, leading-edge sensors, such as an advanced inertial navigation system and sonar and optics technologies, that are combined within an onboard object classification system that enables the MIDS to accurately detect and classify objects that may be threats.

The target classification solution uses a variety of onboard sensory features that use machine learning and AI algorithms to determine whether to categorize seabed and floating items as potential mine or mine-like objects. This information is then seamlessly passed to the command center, where the decision can be taken whether to neutralize or destroy the target, Seatronics explained.

According to the company, the MIDS is currently the only vehicle of its size that can offer a multi-shot capable, multiple-charge configuration solution that can be used repeatedly.