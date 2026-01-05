The SeaVorian Group Becomes RTsys Group

SeaVorian, a player in the field of marine and underwater technologies, announced that the group will now operate under the name RTsys Group, effective January 1, 2026. This change reflects the company's strategic vision for the coming years.

RTsys Group supports clients worldwide across the scientific, research, offshore industry, security, and defense sectors, offering products, custom solutions, offshore services, and underwater data analysis.

The new organization is structured around three specialized business lines:

﻿﻿RTsys Underwater Technologies (formerly RTsys): the group's proprietary products built around three core areas of expertise — passive underwater acoustics, underwater robotics, and marine electromagnetism.

﻿﻿RTsys Monitoring Solutions (formerly Neotek): customized monitoring solutions for understanding and observing marine and underwater environments, leveraging the group's expertise along with partner technologies integrated into tailor-made systems.

﻿﻿RTsys Survey & Data Services: offshore data collection services using towed, remotely operated, or autonomous underwater systems, complemented by data analysis and processing for end users.

This new identity coincides with the relocation of all Lorient-based teams to a new site as of January 2026, tripling the group's production capacity and positioning it firmly towards performance and innovation.

The company Mappem Geophysics, specializing in marine electromagnetism and acquired by the group in September 2025, further enhances these offerings and will retain its site in Saint-Renan.

To support the achievement of its ambitions, RTsys Group strengthened its long-term financing in 2025 by more than USD$4.69 million (€4 million), including USD$2.35 million (€2 million) through a capital increase to accompany the group's industrial transformation while reinforcing its R&D investments in order to maintain its technological lead.