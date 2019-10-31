 
October 31, 2019

Seaway 7 Scores Taiwan Job

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Seaway 7, Subsea 7's renewables and heavy lifting business unit, has won a contract from Jan de Nul for the Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm project in Taiwan.

The contract scope includes the transportation, pre-piling and installation of 47 jacket foundations for wind turbines. Seaway 7 will execute the work in 2020 and 2021 using the heavy lift vessels Seaway Yudin and Seaway Strashnov.

The contract award is worth between $50 million and $150 million, the company said.

Steph McNeill, SVP Subsea 7 Renewables & Heavy Lifting, said, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to support the Jan De Nul Group in the development of the Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 wind farms in Taiwan. This contract builds upon our significant capability in the installation of large foundations in the offshore wind industry and increases our experience in the Taiwanese renewable energy sector.”

