Phoenix Assists US Navy with Aircraft Recovery in the South China Sea

© Phoenix

© Phoenix

Phoenix's International (Phoenix) recently assisted the Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA) Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) with the successful recovery of an MH-60R helicopter and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter aircraft. The two aircraft went down within 30 minutes of each other during routine flight operations off the USS NIMITZ (CVN-68) in the South China Sea on October 26, 2025. All crew members survived and were rescued.

Phoenix personnel traveled to Singapore and mobilized search assets aboard Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel of opportunity (VOO) and recovery assets aboard Construction Support Vessel (CSV) VOO. Once on site in the South China Sea, Phoenix personnel rapidly located both aircraft with towed pinger locator technology and side scan sonar. Phoenix then deployed the SUPSALV Remotely Operated Vehicle HYDROS to conduct the recovery. Working around the clock, through high currents and undersea obstacles, the Phoenix team successfully installed rigging to each aircraft and on December 5, 2025 both aircraft were successfully brought to the surface and placed on deck aboard VOO.

