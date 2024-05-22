SeeByte Wins Deal to Continue UK Mine Hunting Capability Program Support

SeeByte has been awarded a three-year contract by Defense Equipment & Support (DE&S), part of the UK Ministry of Defense, to provide its suite of C2, mission-level autonomy, target recognition, support, and development services to the Mine Hunting Capability (MHC) Delivery Team and related programs in support of the Royal Navy.

The contract has a three-year initial term with options to extend the duration up to two additional years. The base contract award is £2.4 million with the potential for future flexible tasking orders up to a maximum of £50 million over the full contract term.

This multi-year award directly continues services first procured by DE&S in March 2022 and will secure the supply, support, and evolutionary development necessary to maintain the Royal Navy’s integration with SeeByte software which is now widely fielded in different applications by the Royal Navy and its NATO allies and works collectively and collaboratively to optimize the operation and effectiveness of its autonomous vehicles (both surface and underwater).

This also includes continued support and maintenance services for software products currently fielded by UK government agencies. These include their Multi Domain C2, Mission Level Autonomy and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) solutions that are already fielded, operationally proven and in-service with the UK, US and NATO Navies.