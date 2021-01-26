 
New Wave Media

January 26, 2021

Seismic Surveyor Polarcus Sees Shares Nosedive as it Defaults on Debt Payment

A Polarcus seismic vessel - Credit: Eburlid/Wikimedia - CC BY-SA 3.0

A Polarcus seismic vessel - Credit: Eburlid/Wikimedia - CC BY-SA 3.0

Oslo-listed seismic surveyor Polarcus has defaulted on its bank loans and bonds, it said on Tuesday, sending the company's shares plunging more than 30%.

Polarcus and other seismic surveyors have been hit by weak demand as oil companies slash spending on geological data amid the coronavirus pandemic and last year's crash in the price of crude.

"The company intends to pursue all available options with a view to ensuring the financial sustainability of the company and in the meantime will halt all payments of interest and amortization to finance providers," it said in a statement.

The company said banks had declined to extend the deadline for repaying a $25 million working capital facility, triggering a cross-default on other loans and bonds, which totaled $415.7 million at the end of September.

United Arab Emirates-headquartered Polarcus said it had hired financial and legal advisers for a balance sheet restructuring while intending to continue its operations as normal.

Following a drop in the company's share price, the Oslo Bourse halted trade in the stock to give Polarcus time to provide additional information.

The company, which owns seven seismic vessels, including two chartered to Russia's Sovcomflot, added it had an order backlog of about $130 million as of Tuesday.

A previous oil market downturn from 2014 to 2016 resulted in a consolidation of firms in the seismic industry, with major players either listed or headquartered in Norway.

Shearwater GeoServices, headquartered in the city of Bergen, has the largest seismic fleet following the acquisition of CGG's assets in 2020 and Schlumberger's marine acquisition business in 2018, while Oslo-based Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has five active vessels.

Offshore seismic spending fell 40% last year, and even though oil prices rebounded, oil companies are expected to remain cautious, with spending seen rising only 3% this year, Sparebank 1 Markets said in a note on Tuesday.


(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis. Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)

Related News

Credit: Acteon

Acteon's MENCK to Provide Piling Hammers for Boskalis' Offshore Wind Assignment in Taiwan

Acteon's pile-driving operating company, MENCK, has won a contract to support the Dutch offshore contractor Boskalis with…

Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Tech for China-built Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Unit

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has signed a Letter of Intent with Chinese shipbuilder Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore to deliver…

The R/V Roger Revelle pictured at sea for a 10-day commissioning and calibration cruise following its midlife refit. Photo Copyright: Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Ship Repair: Inside the $60m Refit of RV Roger Revelle

This month MR dives inside the $60 million refit of RV Roger Revelle, a project which leverages a treasure trove of ‘lessons…

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

DNV GL Gives Nod for Heerema's Silent Offshore Installation Concepts

Heerema Marine Contractors' concepts for the silent installation of offshore facilities' foundations have received a Statement…

Credit: pixone3d/AdobeStock

Survey: UK Subsea Industry Shows Signs of Optimism

Subsea industry supply chain companies in the UK are looking a bit more optimistic, with an improved outlook, less redundancies…

(Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Resumes Plan to Split in Two

Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc said on Thursday it resumed its plan to split itself into two, after delaying…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

OneOcean Corporation

OneOcean Corporation is changing the way big spatial data is managed, accessed and exchanged around the world. OneOcean’s ClipCard presents a rich abstract of source data that can be viewed and shared anywhere, giving users an instant understanding of what complex data contain…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news