From Seismic Surveys to Hunting Subs, Sea Serpent Passes the Test

MIND Technology said it completed a successful demonstration of its Sea Serpent low-cost anti-submarine warfare system as a part of the U.S. Navy's Coastal Trident 2022 exercise. For the demonstration the system was deployed from an Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) and successfully executed an autonomous mission to detect a realistic underwater target.

Sea Serpent is based on MIND's commercially developed SeaLink seismic streamer technology which is used for seismic surveys. Sea Serpent can be used for harbor security, maritime domain awareness, or ASW (anti-submarine warfare) and provides a cost-effective, highly capable, low-power, robust, and scalable solution that can be easily customized to an individual end-user's requirements. This system also provides a rapidly deployable sub-sea intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability from fully autonomous platforms.

"We are incredibly pleased with this successful demonstration from our Sea Serpent ASW system. We believe this illustrates the versatility of our technologies and our ability to adapt our existing technology to new and unique applications," said Rob Capps, MIND's President and CEO. "The primary aim of this experiment was to demonstrate that the Sea Serpent is a viable ASW product that can be rapidly, easily, and reliably deployed from a small USV. We intend to take what we learned from this exercise to continue improving the Sea Serpent system, and we're confident that this will represent a significant utility to the U.S. and other allied navies in the future."