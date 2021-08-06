Seminar: NOAA Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute - Exploring the US’s Blue Frontier

Please join us Aug. 11th at 3 p.m. EDT for a one-hour seminar on the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), with Director Adam Soule and Manager Aurora Elmore. Opening remarks will be provided by NOAA acting Chief Scientist Craig McLean, Ocean Exploration Trust President Bob Ballard and NOAA Ocean Exploration acting Director Genene Fisher. This is the first in a six-part series and we invite you to attend and engage with presenters in live Q&A. Visit oeci.org/events/nsss to participate and see the full schedule.



Background: The Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI) is a NOAA-funded institute aimed at accelerating the pace of ocean exploration through the development of novel technology, engaging the public and training the next generation of ocean explorers, and conducting ambitious, sea-going expeditions to expand our knowledge of the U.S. EEZ. The series will introduce the OECI partners, current achievements and their upcoming plans to push forward to the next stage of ocean exploration within the 53% of the U.S. EEZ that remains unmapped.





