 
New Wave Media

August 6, 2021

Seminar: NOAA Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute - Exploring the US’s Blue Frontier

© Sven Bachstroem/AdobeStock

© Sven Bachstroem/AdobeStock

Please join us Aug. 11th at 3 p.m. EDT for a one-hour seminar on the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), with Director Adam Soule and Manager Aurora Elmore. Opening remarks will be provided by NOAA acting Chief Scientist Craig McLean, Ocean Exploration Trust President Bob Ballard and NOAA Ocean Exploration acting Director Genene Fisher. This is the first in a six-part series and we invite you to attend and engage with presenters in live Q&A. Visit oeci.org/events/nsss to participate and see the full schedule.

Background: The Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI) is a NOAA-funded institute aimed at accelerating the pace of ocean exploration through the development of novel technology, engaging the public and training the next generation of ocean explorers, and conducting ambitious, sea-going expeditions to expand our knowledge of the U.S. EEZ. The series will introduce the OECI partners, current achievements and their upcoming plans to push forward to the next stage of ocean exploration within the 53% of the U.S. EEZ that remains unmapped.


Related News

Load-out of pump station at OneSubsea, Horsøy near Bergen. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold & Audun Skadberg / Equinor ASA)

Brownfield Boost: Vigdis Gets a Subsea (Pump) Lift

The Vigdis subsea field in the North Sea has produced oil via the Snorre field for 24 years, and when it came on stream in 1997…

In July, Allseas’ ‘Hidden Gem’ heads to Tenerife for drydock modifications ahead of a collector “wet-test” in the Atlantic at the end of 2021 and the official start of pilot mining tests in the Pacific, 1200 nautical miles west of Mexico, in 2022. Photo from Allseas.

Subsea Mining: All Eyes on Marine Minerals Offshore Norway

Marine minerals are coming under sharp focus offshore Norway. Analysts suggest it could be a $20 billion annual revenue industry by 2050…

TechnipFMC’s Gemini ROV. Photo from TechnipFMC.

Market Report: The Work Class ROV Market

Demand for work-class ROVs (WROV) has traditionally been determined by the state of the global offshore oil & gas industry.

Credot: Orbital Marine

'World's Most Powerful Tidal Turbine' Brought Online in Scotland

O2, dubbed the world's most powerful tidal turbine, and built by the Scottish engineering firm Orbital Marine, has this week…

Credit: DNV

DNV to Conduct Safety Study at Offshore Hydrogen Production Site in France

DNV, an energy industry consultancy and assurance provider, said Thursday it would lead the process safety study to identify the main environmental…

Underwater research re-imagined. Sonardyne’s BlueComm will unlock opportunities to share ocean science from onboard the REV Ocean. Image from Sonardyne.

Sonardyne BlueComm to Live Stream Ocean Exploration

The Triton 7500/3 series submersible, reported to be the world’s deepest diving acrylic hulled manned submersible, will be…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Autonav

Designer and manufacturer of steering systems, dynamic positioning and roll stabilization.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EcoCTD: A novel underway profiler for high resolution ocean research

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news