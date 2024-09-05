Thursday, September 5, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 5, 2024

SAMS’ New Sensor Sheds More Light on Ocean Photosynthesis

(Credit: SAMS)

(Credit: SAMS)

New technology built at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) that can measure the tiniest trace of light beneath the ocean surface ocean has revealed photosynthesis occurring at greater depths than previously believed.

The discovery is part of a new international study published in Nature Communications that shows how the photosynthetic potential of phytoplankton in the global ocean may have previously been underestimated.

The study was carried out as part of the MOSAiC expedition at 88° northern latitude and revealed that even in the Arctic far north, phytoplankton can build up biomass through photosynthesis as early as the end of March. At this time, the sun is barely above the horizon, so it is still almost completely dark under the snow and ice cover of the Arctic Ocean.

Photosynthesis converts sunlight into biologically usable energy and thus forms the basis of all life on our planet. However, previous measurements of the amount of light required for this have always been well above the theoretically possible minimum.

Fieldwork during the MOSAiC expedition deployed three OptiCAL sensors built at SAMS that can measure light almost down to photon level and showed how photosynthesis can occur with a quantity of light that is close to this minimum.

“The sensors picked up photosynthetic activity at conditions 10 times dimmer than previously modelled, so this was an exciting discovery. Photosynthesis in the ocean plays a huge part in producing oxygen and capturing carbon, so it is important to know if we have underestimated this process.

“Through this study, we’ve discovered that tiny ocean organisms respond to light in underwater conditions that humans would consider utter darkness. They are remarkably efficient in harnessing all of the light physically possible to make energy.

“We were delighted that the sensors worked so well, continuing to send data after the fieldwork team had left. We’re currently working on a new OptiCAL that is 100 times more sensitive to light in order to explore even darker layers of the ocean,” said Phil Anderson, SAMS scientist who designed and built the OptiCAL sensors.

As part of the MOSAiC expedition, the German research icebreaker Polarstern was frozen into the icepack of the central Arctic for a year in 2019, in order to investigate the annual cycle of the Arctic climate and ecosystem.

The team led by Clara Hoppe from the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) focused on studying phytoplankton and ice algae. These are responsible for the majority of photosynthesis in the central Arctic. Unexpectedly, the measurements showed that just a few days after the end of the month-long polar night, plant biomass was built up again, for which photosynthesis is absolutely essential.

The results were particularly surprising because photosynthesis in the Arctic Ocean takes place under snow-covered sea ice, which only allows a few photons of sunlight to pass through. As a result, microalgae only had about one hundred thousandth of the amount of light of a sunny day on the Earth's surface available for their growth.

"It is very impressive to see how efficiently the algae can utilise such low amounts of light. This shows once again how well organisms are adapted to their environment.

“Even though our results are specific to the Arctic Ocean, they show what photosynthesis is capable of. If it is so efficient under the challenging conditions of the Arctic, we can assume that organisms in other regions of the oceans have also adapted so well,” said Clara Hoppe.

Related News

New Hydrographic Survey Solutions Passes UK MoD Test

A containerized remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) solution - reportedly a first-of-its-kind - developed for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)…

(Credit: Nauticus Robotics)

Nauticus Robotics' Subsea Robot Set for Further Trials in Florida

Subsea autonomous robot maker Nauticus Robotics has entered into partnership with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) for further…

Figure 1. Sawyer Granados, a fourth grader in San Diego, California, hauls in his STEM Lander after a successful dive to 15-ft in Mission Bay. His STEM Lander has yet to dive the blue Pacific Ocean. The pre-publication boat trip was scrubbed by high surf. Something to learn there, too. (Photo: Kevin Hardy)

Inspiring Future Ocean Explorers with Landers

The STEM Lander is a small free vehicle intended to introduce curious students to marine technology and ocean exploration.

Diagram of inertial navigation system courtesy of Exail. Image courtesy Exail

Less is More with Gyroscopes

A new generation of fiber optic gyroscopes is taking the accuracy of inertial navigation systems higher and the payload lower.A…

Farsounder's CSB Data Explorer was created in partnership with the International SeaKeepers Society, the IHO, and The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project. Image courtesy Farsounder

New Crowdsourced Bathymetry Data Explorer Platform Debuts

FarSounder released its CSB Data Explorer, a web-based platform that enables contributors of crowdsourced bathymetry (CSB)…

Image courtesy Cellula Robotics

Mills Joins Cellula Robotics as CCO

Cellula Robotics appointed Richard Mills as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Mills has more than 16 years in the autonomous…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Enhancing the Rivers of Chesapeake Bay: How Comprehensive Surveys Deliver Holistic Benefits
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Hydrographic Survey Technician

● NOAA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news