March 28, 2022

Sensor Technology Expands Manufacturing Facility

Sensor Technology Ltd. announced further expansion plans with the addition of a new manufacturing facility located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada. This will be Sensor Technology’s fifth manufacturing facility, with three located in Collingwood, Ontario, to support the piezoceramic manufacturing part of the business paired with their first facility in Atlantic Canada at COVE (the Center for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship), which supports the manufacture of hydrophones and transducers.

Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, Sensor Technology has seen a steady increase in sales across all business lines, which prompted the search for additional facilities to handle the increase in volume of production and build capacity for future product lines. With the addition of this new manufacturing space, Sensor Technology will have an opportunity to optimize the production flow of its acoustic sensor lines by keeping small runs & product development at COVE, while high volume and new product lines will move to the new facility.

“This is an exciting venture for the company – and an important one as we continue our expansion plans in Ontario and Nova Scotia. We have been very fortunate to have received some funding in the past year that has accelerated our innovation plans, helping us get to market faster – creating a need for more space. I’m thrilled we will be increasing our footprint in one of the world’s Ocean Tech hotspots," said Niru Somayajula, President & CEO.

The Advanced Sonar Manufacturing Facility will add almost 10,000 sq. ft. of space while creating five to ten jobs in the HRM, spanning from production technicians to engineering support.

Wathc Niru Somayajula discuss the company and its technology from the show floor at Oceanology International 2022:


