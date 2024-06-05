 
New Wave Media

June 5, 2024

Shearwater Kicks Off Pelotas Basin 3D Survey Off Brazil

(Credit: Shearwater)

(Credit: Shearwater)

Shearwater GeoServices has ramped up its multi-client activity by starting the Pelotas Basin 3D survey, offshore Brazil.

The survey represents the fifth multi-client 3D acquisition project so far for Shearwater, the company said.

The Pelotas Basin 3D is adding to Shearwater’s existing library in the conjugate Orange Basin of Namibia and is a continuation of the co-operation with joint-venture partner Searcher Seismic.

The basin attracted significant interest in the recent fourth cycle of the open acreage bid round and the project is supported by industry funding.

The initial phase of the Pelotas Basin 3D will be 3,800 sq.km, extending to 7,000 sq.km with a planned extension.

The joint-venture partners have prior to this successfully acquired over 12,500 sq.km in the highly prolific Orange Basin with significant industry support from multiple clients.

The final products of the four adjacent projects in the Orange Basin will be delivered upon completion of processing throughout 2024.

"It’s an exciting time as we build a fit for purpose organization to support Shearwater’s organic entry into multi-client. Together with complementary partnerships we are building a portfolio of investment opportunities for the future.

“These projects consolidate our entry into the multi-client domain. Making our robust asset base and industry leading technology accessible under the multi-client model demonstrates our continued ability to deliver value to our stakeholders in a changing marketplace,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Related News

(Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Secures Survey Work on UK’s 1.5GW Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has been selected by TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Gulf Energy…

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $3.7B for Work on TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Field

Saipem has been awarded three new contracts by TotalEnergies for the Kaminho project, relating to the development of Cameia and Golfinho oil fields of

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out…

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of Viridien (Credit: Viridien)

CGG Rebrands to Viridien

French seismic company CGG has changed its name to Viridien.At the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024, shareholders approved…

Illustration (Credit: PGS)

PGS Secures Survey Work in West Africa

Norwegian seismic company PGS has secured a 4D survey contract for an international energy client in West Africa.The mobilization…

(Credit: RWE)

RWE Inks Deals for Three HVDC Offshore Wind Substations with Hitachi Energy and Aibel

German energy giant RWE has signed framework agreements with Hitachi Energy and Aibel for the joint supply of three high…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Drawing the Line: The Farthest, Deepest Limits
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news