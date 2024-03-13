Shearwater to Monitor Production at Equinor’s Two Oil and Gas Fields

Shearwater GeoServices has secured two 4D monitoring projects from Equinor for the Mariner field in the UK North Sea and the Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea offshore Norway.

Shearwater will deploy its Isometrix technology for both surveys, applying 4D seismic monitoring to detect reservoir dynamics over time, for optimizing reservoir management and enhancing production efficiency.

This will be the fourth Isometrix deployment for Mariner, complementing previous monitor surveys in 2020 and 2022, and the third for Heidrun, following surveys in 2018 and 2021.

The surveys are expected to take two months and will be carried out by the SW Amundsen and an undershoot vessel.

“These projects underscore our shared ambition for pioneering and repeating production monitoring solutions, and we look forward to once more supporting Equinor in navigating towards the efficient optimization of resources.

“Our dedication to providing top-tier seismic technology and expertise will provide Equinor with the insights needed to continue delivering long-term, sustainable value creation from the Mariner and Heidrun fields,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Equinor started production from the Mariner field in 2019 as its first operated development in the UK North Sea. The field is expected to produce oil for the next 30 years.

The Mariner field is located on the East Shetland Platform in UK Block 9/11a in the northern North Sea approximately 150 kilometers east of the Shetland Islands.

Equinor is the operator of Mariner with 65.11% equity. The partners are JX Nippon (20%), Siccar Point (8.89%) and ONE-Dyas (6%).

Located about 175 kilometers off the coast of Mid-Norway in some 350 meters of water, the Heidrun field development concept includes the world’s largest floating concrete tension-leg platform.

The first field on stream in the Norwegian Sea Heidrun has been producing oil and gas since October 1995.

In June 2015 the new floating storage vessel Heidrun B received the first barrels of oil from the Heidrun field. The vessel is designed to be permanently moored for at the Heidrun platform, in one of the harshest offshore environments in the world, for at least 30 years.