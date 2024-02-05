 
New Wave Media

February 5, 2024

Shell Joins Wave-Powered Subsea Project

Renewables for Subsea Power Illustration (Credit: Mocean Energy)

Renewables for Subsea Power Illustration (Credit: Mocean Energy)

Energy major Shell has joined the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) collaborative project which is currently powering subsea equipment off the coast of Orkney through a combination of wave power and subsea energy storage. 

The $2.5 million (£2million) demonstrator initiative, which is currently nearing 12 months in the water, has connected the Blue X wave energy converter – built by Edinburgh company Mocean Energy – with a Halo underwater battery storage system developed by Aberdeen intelligent energy management specialists Verlume.

The fully operational project, located 5km east of Orkney Mainland, aims to show how green technologies can be combined to provide reliable low carbon power and communications to subsea equipment, offering a cost-effective alternative to umbilical cables, which are carbon intensive with long lead times to procure and install.

The new investment has come via the Shell Technology – Marine Renewable Program, a global R&D group pursuing the mission of finding, screening, testing, and developing marine renewable energy technologies to achieve more value with lower emissions and help build the critical energy infrastructure for the Blue Economy to grow and thrive.

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean - Video Interview with Cameron McNatt, CEO of Mocean Energy

They will now join project leads Mocean Energy and Verlume, alongside industry players Baker Hughes, Serica Energy, Harbour Energy, Transmark Subsea, PTTEP, TotalEnergies and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

Joining RSP offers Shell access to all data and results from the current test program, alongside a feasibility assessment of the use of RSP technology at a location of their choice.  

“This new investment by Shell underscores the international interest in our pan-industry project and we look forward to working with them and exploring potential new applications for RSP’s combined technologies,” said Ian Crossland, Commercial Director at Mocean Energy.

Related News

(Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy Inks 3-Year Contract with UK Oil And Gas Operator

Aquaterra Energy has secured a three-year contract with a UK independent exploration and production company to provide analysis…

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin…

Strohm's TCP Jumper (Credit: Strohm)

Strohm Wraps Up TotalEnergies’ TCP Job in West Africa

Strohm has supplied TotalEnergies with a thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) Jumper, which has been commissioned in deep water…

Fishbones needles (Credit: Fishbones)

Joint Project Set to Improve Oil Recovery from Reservoirs

Fishbones, a provider of alternative reservoir stimulation technology, has started an industry technology development project…

Minesto's Dragon 12 tidal energy device (Credit: Minesto)

Minesto’s Utility-Scale Tidal Energy Kite About to Take Off

Swedish tidal energy company Minesto has completed the installation of subsea infrastructure and verified the launch and…

The C1-46 Chopsaw (Credit. Decom Engineering)

Investing in Subsea Decommissioning Pays Off, Decom Engineering Finds

Decom Engineering has completed the first deployment of its largest subsea Chopsaw to date, achieving substantial time savings…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Ocean Robot Revolution: Reviewing the Latest in Marine Autonomy Tech
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news