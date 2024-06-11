 
New Wave Media

June 11, 2024

OPT Ships First Set of WAM-Vs to Sulmara

(Credit: OPT)

(Credit: OPT)

U.S.-based marine power, data, and services company Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has delivered first set of new unmanned surface vehicles - WAM-Vs - to Sulmara.

The delivery marks a contractual milestone and delivered the first set of new unmanned surface vehicles under the previously announced $1.6 million contract to Sulmara for operations globally.

The milestone triggers lease payments to begin, OPT said.

"The delivery of these vehicles is testament to the execution ability of our team. We continue to convert pipeline to backlog to revenues to payments.

“We are grateful to work with exceptional partners like Sulmara, who continue to deliver renewable and autonomous services for the global offshore energy industry. We look forward to future deliveries and additional opportunities to deploy our assets globally,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO and President of OPT.

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
