SHIPWRECK PODCAST: Exploring USS Stewart with James Delgado

We talk with renowned maritime archaeologist James Delgado about the recently found US Navy destroyer USS Stewart

Stewart was a century-old US Navy destroyer that earned the unenviable distinction of serving under both American and Japanese flags during World War II. This groundbreaking discovery was made off the coast of northern California on a collaborative expedition between Ocean Infinity, the Air/Sea Heritage Foun-dation, SEARCH, NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, and the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC).

We also get a bird’s-eye view of what Jim’s everyday work looks like. After 46+ years in the trenches, he has a lot to say. From constantly reading about current and past projects, writing articles and books, to going to sea and working with colleagues on research vessels, Jim explains how he brings his old school and current work methods to wreck investigations. He also delves into the various types of divers who work on everything from shipwrecks to underwater construction, and the dangers of diving the depths under pressure.


  • About James Delgado

James Delgado, Ph.D. is among the world’s leading experts in maritime archaeology and cultural heritage. He's written more than 36 books, over 200 articles, and has given hundreds of presentations worldwide. Former director of both the Vancouver Maritime Museum and maritime heritage for NOAA, he was the lead archaeolo-gist on two TV series: Eco Nova’s The Sea Hunters (2002-2006), and National Geographic's Drain the Oceans se-ries (2018-2023). Delgado has literally sailed the seven seas and has been an integral part of over 100 shipwreck investigations, including USS Monitor, USS Independence, USS Arizona, the buried Gold Rush ships of San Fran-cisco, the slave ship Clotilda, and Titanic.

Tune in to Episode 2 here:

 


USM and NOAA Utilize SeaTrac USV for Offshore Data Collection
