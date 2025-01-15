Wednesday, January 15, 2025
 
OTE Corp Signs $3.5M Deal for OTEC Installation at US Army Base

(Credit: OTE Corp)

(Credit: OTE Corp)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation (OTE Corp) has partnered with Johnson Controls to demonstrate the feasibility of deploying a 17.5 MW Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) system at the remote military base.

The contract is part of Johnson Controls Deep Energy Retrofit Assessment program for engineering planning and design at the U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll (USAG-KA), to advance energy independence for the remote military installation.

DCO Energy will serve as the owner's Engineer for OTE Corp. In conjunction with OTE Corp, DCO Energy will develop a comprehensive OTEC system design that includes project load analysis, conceptual engineering, and cost estimation.

This collaboration builds on DCO and OTE Corp.'s expertise, demonstrated in prior projects such as a seawater cooling system design for a major resort in the Bahamas and a 7.5 MW OTEC conceptual design for Bahamas Power and Light.

OTE Corp’s OTEC technology is designed to harness natural ocean temperature differences to generate clean, continuous power and desalinated water.

This approach aligns with the Army’s commitment to energy security, sustainability, and resilience, particularly for installations like Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

In addition to energy production, the team will explore the potential for seawater desalination to enhance water resilience at the USAG-KA site.

“Partnering with Johnson Controls underscores the transformative potential of OTEC technology. This initiative not only enhances operational resilience for military bases but also represents a significant step forward in integrating renewable energy into national defense strategies,” said Jeremy P. Feakins, Chairman and CEO of OTE Corp.

Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
