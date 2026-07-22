Silicon Sensing Launches New Gyroscope

Silicon Sensing has launched its latest gyro, the CRG21.

The CRG21 is Silicon Sensing’s latest compact micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscope. This closed-loop, single-axis rate sensor is a direct replacement for the company’s CRG20 gyro. Engineered to operate in harsh conditions, this single chip, fully integrated digital solution also minimizes space and weight requirements.

Available in multiple rate ranges and bandwidths to meet a wide range of requirements, CRG21 has an identical footprint to CRG20 for a ‘plug and play’ retrofit. At just 9.5 x 9 x 3.4mm, it can operate in temperatures from -40°C to +105°C.