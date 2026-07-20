Ray Systems Partners with NOC to Further Fin-Based AUVs

Ray Systems, a UK bio-inspired robotics company, announced a collaboration with the National Oceanography Centre (NOC). Through membership of the NOC Innovation Hub in Southampton, Ray Systems gains access to engineering and testing facilities, scientific expertise and a network across the ocean and maritime sectors, with the intention of transitioning the ocean economy from propellers to fins.

Ray Systems develops fin-based autonomous underwater vehicles built around two technologies: RayDrive, its bio-inspired oscillating-fin propulsion system, and NelsonOS, an autonomy operating system co-designed with the platform for the GPS-denied, comms-denied conditions of the underwater world. By taking its cues from how marine life moves, Ray Systems builds vehicles that are quieter, more efficient and more maneuverable than conventional designs.

The collaboration gives Ray Systems a home within the UK's community for marine autonomous systems. The NOC Innovation Hub, a purpose-built facility launched in 2025 following a USD$268,000 (£200,000) investment. brings together researchers, businesses and entrepreneurs, and offers members access to NOC's testing environments, oceanographic data and specialist teams. For Ray Systems, that means faster iteration on RayDrive and NelsonOS, closer proximity to the scientists and operators who understand the ocean best, and a direct line into the partnerships that will help scale bio-inspired propulsion across the blue economy.