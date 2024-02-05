 
February 5, 2024

Silicon Sensing’s Sales Rise 65% as it Hits 25th Anniversary

Inspection of Silicon Sensing DMU41 9 DoF, tactical grade IMU (Credit: Silicon Sensing Systems)

UK-based Silicon Sensing Systems, a joint venture (JV) between Sumitomo Precision Products and Collins Aerospace, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a sales growth of over 65% over the last five years.

Silicon Sensing has seen a consistent rise in demand for its rugged, high performance inertial sensing technologies since its inception 25 years ago.

The company has supplied inertial sensors and systems to a range of notable projects, from the innovative Segway personal transport device to the pioneering Mayflower Autonomous Ship which crossed the Atlantic Ocean without human intervention in June 2022.

Interest in the company’s technology has expanded as the need for precise motion sensing data has grown exponentially across many markets - including surveying, mapping, and marine. 

“Today our sensors and systems operate in a truly extraordinary range of positioning, stabilisation and navigation applications in every environment from subsea to space. In the marine sector we have experienced particularly keen interest as our rugged, compact, solid-state technology is well-suited to operating in this severe environment.

“Our products are at the heart of many attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) that are being used to map the seabed and to monitor the location of surface vessels,” said David Sommerville, General Manager, Silicon Sensing Systems.

Silicon Sensing’s patented, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology spans a range of inertial requirements, from single, silicon vibrating ring sensors to full 6 axis inertial measurement units (IMU’s).

The latest inertial measurement unit, the DMU41, redefines the capabilities of MEMS technology, bringing high-performance sensing in a smaller, more cost-effective unit. This robust unit has proven to operate flawlessly in temperatures from -40°C to +85°C, setting a new standard for reliability and adaptability in the marine market.

“Our latest products on the market are delivering tactical grade performance levels, exceeding the envelope typically expected of MEMS technology.

“However, our next generation of products, available in the next two to three years, will truly ‘redefine MEMS inertial.’  For the first time, Silicon Sensing aims to offer the market navigation-level inertial sensing performance in a compact, robust and cost effective MEMS package,” Sommerville concluded.

Silicon Sensing will be present at Oceanology International, stand D450, taking place in London from March 12 – 14, 2024.

Post Resume
