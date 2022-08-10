 
New Wave Media

August 10, 2022

Silver Ships Delivers Survey Vessel to US Army Corps of Engineers

(Photo: Silver Ships)

(Photo: Silver Ships)

Alabama shipbuilder Silver Ships announced it has delivered a new marine surveying vessel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Venice Sub Office in Venice, La. 

The 49-foot Tobin is the latest expansion in Silver Ships’ Endeavor series of workboats and is the largest marine surveying vessel of its series.

Custom designed for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to hydrographically map the mouth of the Mississippi River, the mission-specific vessel will allow researchers to accurately and effectively obtain and document data on the rapidly changing waters in the Mississippi River. With the intent of keeping waterways open and preventing obstructions to marine navigation, Tobin is equipped to handle challenging river terrain. The custom vessel will conduct condition surveys of the river to further the safety of marine operations.

“Tobin will join a fleet of vessels operating out of the USACE Venice Sub Office that works year-round to provide river condition data to vessel operators,” says Jason Powers, Director of Business Development for Silver Ships. “This data is essential to the safe and efficient transportation of goods up and down the Mississippi River.”

The vessel is powered by twin Caterpillar C18 Tier 3 engines making 800 hp each to reach optimal speeds resulting in the prevention of research delays, which is important considering the frequent changes in Mississippi River conditions. The single Caterpillar C2.2 Tier 3 genset provides 25 ekW of electric power for Tobin’s air conditioning, echo sounder and other electrical needs onboard.

“Thompson CAT is proud to partner with Silver Ships for their power needs,” says Richard Tremayne, Thompson’s Marine Business Manager. “Together our engineering teams have designed and built significant boats like Tobin over many years. High-performance power installations are always fun puzzles to solve with talented companies like the Silver Ships team.”

Tobin operates with enhanced features such as the MGX5136RV Twin Disc marine gears, Michigan Wheel propellers, Furuno navigation and communication systems, Delta ‘T’ Systems engine room ventilation, Arid Bilge Series 4 system and Ayres paneling.

With speeds that reach 28 knots, the surveying vessel allows researchers to acquire data quickly and prevent inconsistencies caused by changes in the river bottom. Additionally, Tobin is equipped with state-of-the-art technology including the EchoTrac, E-20 survey system which is the key component that allows the vessel to take survey measurements. The E-20 uses a single-beam transducer that charts river depths and monitors water changes that could be potentially hazardous to marine navigation.

This vessel's name honors Thomas G. Tobin who worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District for more than 30 years. As a capable engineer and brilliant programmer, Tom developed systems that automated the processing and mapping of daily navigation condition surveys collected. He was a part of the Engineering Division Channel Improvement team and he achieved success with their automated design functions that ensure successful operations of the Mississippi River. Mr. Tobin passed away in February 2016, at the age of 54, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Tobin dedicated his skills to the Corps mission and made a broad, lasting, and meaningful impact on the entire district and the citizens of south Louisiana.

Related News

Aerial view of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai (HT-HH) volcano, showing new multibeam depth data overlaid on a satellite image of the islands (deep depths in blue, shallow depths in red). Credit: SEA-KIT / NIWA-Nippon Foundation TESMaP survey team. (Image: SEA-KIT)

USV Collects 'Astounding' Data from First Caldera Survey in Tonga

An uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has returned from an initial survey mission inside the caldera of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga…

Copyright putilov_denis/AdobeStock

MTR100: Calling All Start-Ups

The Application to be included in the 2022 "MTR100" is closing soon, and this year a special space is being reserved for…

Credit: Meridiam

First UK-Germany Power Link Gets Financial Green Light

A financial agreement was reached on Thursday to build the first power cable linking Britain and Germany, with construction set to begin later this ye

Credit: Saitec

Floating Wind: DemoSATH Floater Launched in Spain (VIDEO)

Spanish offshore engineering firm Saitec Offshore Technologies and renewables giant RWE on Wednesday marked the completion…

RV Tom Crean - Credit: Marine Institute

Ireland’s New Research Vessel Arrives in Galway

Ireland's new research vessel, the RV Tom Crean, has arrived in Irish waters and is currently docked in the Port of Galway…

Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., was named NOAA’s chief scientist. Photo courtesy NOAA/J.P. Morgan

Kapnick Named NOAA Chief Scientist

Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., was named as NOAA’s chief scientist today. Kapnick will serve as the senior scientist for the agency…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

AXYS Technologies Inc.

AXYS Technologies Inc. (AXYS) is an ISO 9001-2015 registered Canadian company with over 47 years experience in the design, manufacture and installation of remote environmental monitoring systems worldwide. The AXYS legacy began with marine consulting contracts to Environment Canada for wave studies in 1974.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news