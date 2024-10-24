Singapore Trials IHO S-100 Aboard Italian Navy Training Ship

The International Hydrographic Organization - Singapore Innovation and Technology Laboratory (IHO-Singapore Lab) is conducting trials of next generation IHO S-100 standards and dual format Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs) on a prototype S-100 ECDIS [2] aboard the Italian Navy's training ship, Amerigo Vespucci.

This is known as the “dual fuel” mode within the international hydrographic community, where S-100 ECDIS supports both current S-57 and new S-101 ENC formats.

This trial marks the first time that the dual format mode is used for navigation in the Malacca and Singapore Straits. Trials will include testing the accurate encoding and display of S-57 and S-100 ENCs on a S-100 ECDIS, as well as the wireless update of charts while at sea.

The S-100 data framework, currently under development by the IHO, is a set of standards designed to support the development of digital products and services for the hydrographic, maritime and geospatial communities. This data framework will enable ENCs, bathymetric data, and other real-time maritime information, to be integrated seamlessly, enabling informed decision-making at sea.

The IMO has set a timeline for the transition to S-100 ECDIS, with optional installation of S-100 ECDIS from January 1, 2026, and mandatory installation from January 1, 2029. To ensure a smooth transition as well as compliance with IMO and IHO requirements, S-100 ECDIS must be compatible with both existing S-57 and upcoming S-101 ENC formats.

The IHO-Singapore Lab project to test the dual format mode commenced in January 2024. The project is supported by the hydrographic offices of Australia, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as industry stakeholders.



