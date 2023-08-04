Friday, August 4, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 4, 2023

US Navy Taps Into Sofar Ocean's Data Buoy Network for Weather Forecasting

(Photo: U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command)

(Photo: U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command)

Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (Naval Oceanography) and technology startup Sofar Ocean announced the signing of a five-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to advance the U.S. Navy’s ocean weather forecasting and data collection capabilities. The organizations launched their strategic partnership at a joint knowledge sharing event on July 17-18 at Naval Oceanography’s headquarters at NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

“CRADAs with partners like Sofar Ocean allow us to capitalize on the expertise between our organizations. Sofar’s technology contributes to the core capabilities of collecting accurate data and delivering at the speed and scale required to make the difference in operational warfighting advantage, increased battlespace awareness, and ensure safety of flight and navigation,” said Rear Adm. Ronald J. Piret, Oceanographer of the Navy and Commander, U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. “Our industry partners play a vital role in the naval research enterprise and CRADAs ensure Naval Meteorology and Oceanography can harness technological innovation to enable informed decision making by operational commanders.”

Naval Oceanography’s mission is to define and apply the physical environment to ensure that the Navy has freedom of action in any battlespace. To accomplish this mission, Naval Oceanography seeks to advance the state-of-the-art for ocean data collection and prediction, an objective that it shares with Sofar. The San Francisco-based company has deployed a global network of marine weather sensors, known as Spotter buoys, that collects thousands of ground truth observations each day. Sofar assimilates these observations of wave spectra, wind, sea surface temperature, and barometric pressure into its operational ocean weather forecasts to increase their accuracy. Sofar’s forecasts are the foundation of its maritime solutions, which include voyage optimization, extreme weather monitoring, and more.

“Strategic partnerships are essential to unlocking ocean data at scale and increasing marine weather forecast accuracy,” said Dr. Tim Janssen, CEO and Co-Founder of Sofar Ocean. “Our CRADA with Naval Oceanography will expand our ability to collect and assimilate real-time ocean data, and ultimately lead to support for marine operations using more accurate information and forecasts.”

At the inaugural knowledge sharing event representatives from Naval Oceanography and Sofar gave presentations, facilitated discussion, and identified potential areas of collaboration around three primary topics: hardware for ocean data collection, data assimilation and data-as-a-service (DaaS) and data management. 

At the event, Sofar highlighted its Spotter and Smart Mooring marine sensing devices; the development of the Bristlemouth open ocean connectivity standard; its approach to ensemble-based data assimilation and coupled modeling; and its DaaS products. Representatives from Naval Oceanography’s subordinate commands and partners — the Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO), the Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center (FNMOC), and the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) —  also attended the event. The groups provided critical insights about hardware deployment capabilities, data needs, and the Verification and Validation (V&V) process. NAVOCEANO, FNMOC, and NRL will each play a central role in the identification of use cases for Sofar’s marine sensing devices, data assimilation approach, and DaaS products that advance the Navy’s operations.

“Our working relationship with Sofar Ocean leadership has been cultivated for over a decade starting with the Naval Postgraduate School and the Office of Naval Research,” said Dr. Joseph Calantoni, Technical Director, U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. “The formal relationship between CNMOC and Sofar Ocean is a success story that demonstrates the effectiveness of the Naval Research Enterprise to foster innovative technology and eventually move that capability to the warfighter.”

Naval Oceanography and Sofar’s CRADA follows the successful Limited Partnership-CRADA (LP-CRADA) between the U.S. National Ice Center (USNIC) and Sofar. Last summer, USNIC, which is subordinate to Naval Oceanography and operated by the Navy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Coast Guard, deployed five of Sofar’s Spotter buoys in the Arctic during the USCGC Healy’s patrol to the North Pole. The buoys collected valuable metocean observations in a historically data-sparse region.

In the coming months, Naval Oceanography and Sofar will host an additional knowledge sharing event and solidify collaboration objectives that further the Navy’s forecasting and data collection capabilities.

Related News

(Image: L3Harris)

First AUV Launched from a Moving Submarine

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has been launched from a moving submarine in what is said to be a world first.U.S.…

© atiger / Adobe Stock

The Barrier Reef is Still in Hot Water

Today [August 1] is a good day to be Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek. UNESCO, the United Nations body expected to vote…

Stephen Fasham, Chelsea chairman and Covelya Group Chief Executive Officer. Image courtesy Covelya Group

Change in Leadership at Chelsea Technologies

Chelsea Technologies said that Elizabeth Paull, Managing Director, will be stepping down from her role. Ian Hale, who brings…

Photo courtesy Jack Rowley

U.S. Navy: Unmanned Maritime Systems Development Accelerates

There is little question that world militaries see the value of unmanned systems to complement their manned counterparts.

For illustration - Image by Atlantis

SAE Deploys Upgraded Turbine at MeyGen Tidal Power Site

Tidal Energy Developer SAE said Wednesday it had deployed the upgraded 'Turbine 2' at the MeyGen tidal energy project site…

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news